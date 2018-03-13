Benton Co. commissioners vote to ban marijuana production

BENTON COUNTY, WA - No more marijuana production and processing facilities in Benton County - commissioners voted to ban any new ones at a meeting this morning.

Commissioners also made a change to medical marijuana growers. People had been allowed to grow medical marijuana outside, but after several complaints about the smell, no more outdoor growing will be allowed in the county.

These changes go into effect in about two months.

There are four recreational shops in Benton County, and they'll stay open.