City of Ellensburg hosts forum that encourages students to speak upPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Fundraising for memorial of late sergeant
Fundraising for memorial of late sergeant
Paralympics athlete from Yakima
Paralympics athlete from Yakima
Granger banning backpacks
Granger banning backpacks
Wind straightens barn
Wind straightens barn
Principal to walk out with students
Principal to walk out with students
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
City of Ellensburg hosts forum that encourages students to speak up
City of Ellensburg hosts forum that encourages students to speak up
Since the deadly shooting last month in Parkland, Florida, school and student safety has been a top priority across the country.More >>
Since the deadly shooting last month in Parkland, Florida, school and student safety has been a top priority across the country.More >>
Help local non-profits through your Amazon purchases with Amazon Smile
Help local non-profits through your Amazon purchases with Amazon Smile
In the final months of 2017, Amazon made a profit of $1.9 billion. Some of that money is then donated to hundreds of non-profit organizations across the country, including right here in Yakima at Yakima Valley Partners Habitat For Humanity.More >>
In the final months of 2017, Amazon made a profit of $1.9 billion. Some of that money is then donated to hundreds of non-profit organizations across the country, including right here in Yakima at Yakima Valley Partners Habitat For Humanity.More >>
Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences to expand campus using tax-exempt bonds
Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences to expand campus using tax-exempt bonds
Thanks to tax-exempt bonds issued by the Washington Higher Education Facilities Authority, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences will add a new two-story building of classrooms and other academic spaces to its Yakima campus.More >>
Thanks to tax-exempt bonds issued by the Washington Higher Education Facilities Authority, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences will add a new two-story building of classrooms and other academic spaces to its Yakima campus.More >>
North Spokane homicide suspect arrested in Tri-Cities
North Spokane homicide suspect arrested in Tri-CitiesKENNEWICK: A homicide investigation crossed county lines Saturday morning as a suspect was finally arrested in the Tri-Cities. It all started in North Spokane. On Thursday, March 8th, police got a call from someone saying they heard a gunshot and saw a car speeding away, and shortly after they got another call from Holy Family Hospital, saying a man had shown up in a car carrying another man who was dead. The Spokane Police Department alerted the Kennewick Police De...More >>KENNEWICK: A homicide investigation crossed county lines Saturday morning as a suspect was finally arrested in the Tri-Cities. It all started in North Spokane. On Thursday, March 8th, police got a call from someone saying they heard a gunshot and saw a car speeding away, and shortly after they got another call from Holy Family Hospital, saying a man had shown up in a car carrying another man who was dead. The Spokane Police Department alerted the Kennewick Police De...More >>
Yakima man hopes to give fallen medal of honor recipient a proper memorial
Yakima man hopes to give fallen medal of honor recipient a proper memorial
A hero is buried at a local cemetery, but his grave has just a marker. Now, a Yakima man is leading the effort to get him a proper memorial.More >>
A hero is buried at a local cemetery, but his grave has just a marker. Now, a Yakima man is leading the effort to get him a proper memorial.More >>
Yakima native prepares to compete in the Paralympics
Yakima native prepares to compete in the Paralympics
Perhaps even more than the Olympics, the Paralympic Games share the stories and accomplishments of some of the world's most remarkable individuals.More >>
Perhaps even more than the Olympics, the Paralympic Games share the stories and accomplishments of some of the world's most remarkable individuals.More >>
Sex offender arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force for multiple arsons in Yakima
Sex offender arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force for multiple arsons in Yakima
On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) arrested 21-year-old Ronald Edward Taylor Jr. in Selah, Washington.More >>
On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) arrested 21-year-old Ronald Edward Taylor Jr. in Selah, Washington.More >>
Suspects sought after attempting to sell stolen property
Suspects sought after attempting to sell stolen property
On March 8, 33-year-old Crystal Ann Wanserske and 27-year-old Robert James Wood attempted to sell stolen property to law enforcement in an undercover operation.More >>
On March 8, 33-year-old Crystal Ann Wanserske and 27-year-old Robert James Wood attempted to sell stolen property to law enforcement in an undercover operation.More >>
Two people escape Yakima house fire, firefighters save pet cat
Two people escape Yakima house fire, firefighters save pet cat
The people who live there got out on their own after being alerted by the fire alarm.More >>
The people who live there got out on their own after being alerted by the fire alarm.More >>
Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder in Tieton
Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder in Tieton
Saul Rios' sentencing is scheduled for April 17th in Yakima County Superior Court.More >>
Saul Rios' sentencing is scheduled for April 17th in Yakima County Superior Court.More >>