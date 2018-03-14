Richland PD Chief Chris Skinner a finalist for police chief in Eugene, OR

RICHLAND, WA - Chris Skinner, currently serving as Chief of Police for Richland Police Department, is a police chief finalist for the city of Eugene, Oregon.

Chief Skinner has 27 years of police experience and has been Richland PD's Chief of Police since 2011. He previously served for over three years as Deputy Chief of Police for Hillsboro, Oregon, where he also served as Police Commander and Police Lieutenant. Skinner also worked for the Benton County Sheriff's Office in Corvallis, Oregon.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is provided.