Richland PD Chief Chris Skinner chosen as new police chief for Eugene, OR

3-19-18 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police Chief Chris Skinner has been selected as the new police chief for Eugene, Oregon.

Chief Skinner is expected to join the City of Eugene on April 30, 2018.

City Manager Jon Ruiz noted Skinner's "demonstrated leadership abilities and depth of experience as qualities that are important to the department and the community and will help make him an effective police chief."

More information: https://www.eugene-or.gov/3844/Police-Chief-Finalists

3-14-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

RICHLAND, WA - Chris Skinner, currently serving as Chief of Police for Richland Police Department, is a police chief finalist for the city of Eugene, Oregon.

Chief Skinner has 27 years of police experience and has been Richland PD's Chief of Police since 2011. He previously served for over three years as Deputy Chief of Police for Hillsboro, Oregon, where he also served as Police Commander and Police Lieutenant. Skinner also worked for the Benton County Sheriff's Office in Corvallis, Oregon.

