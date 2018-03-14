Apartments at WSU Tri-Cities now accepting applications, to open August 2018

RICHLAND, WA – The apartments currently being constructed on the Washington State University Tri-Cities campus are now taking applications for when they open this fall.

The apartments, known as The Brelsford Vineyards, are scheduled to open in August 2018 in time for fall semester at WSU Tri-Cities. For more information and to apply, visit http://tri-cities.dabcomgmt.com/.

The apartments, which will be located north of the Consolidated Information Center at WSU Tri-Cities, will feature one, two, three and four-bedroom units that will each include a washer and dryer and a full-sized kitchen. Other amenities on the apartment grounds will include a heated swimming pool, sport court, recreation and fitness rooms, community study rooms, a barbecue area and reserved covered parking options.

The apartments are owned by Vineyards Apartments, LLC, and operated by DABCO Property Management, which also manages several apartment complexes near the WSU Pullman campus.

WSU Tri-Cities partnered with Corporate Pointe Developers who has formed Vineyards Apartments, LLC, and agreed to build the apartments on the university campus in an effort to provide students with an on-campus housing option. The joint venture was approved by the WSU Board of Regents.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of the WSU family in Richland,” said Corporate Pointe Developers President Duane Brelsford. “Furthermore, we are focused on providing a full-time living experience for WSU students where they can live and learn, next to the WSU campus.”

Although the apartments are not managed by WSU Tri-Cities, Chris Meiers, vice chancellor of student affairs, said the proximity of the apartments on university grounds will significantly improve access to educational resources for students on campus.

“Simply by having an on-campus housing option, students are closer to their classes, academic resources like tutoring and study spaces, as well as the library,” he said. “They are also more likely to connect with their peers on a personal level and are more encouraged to get involved in campus programming, which reinforces persistence and academic success.”

For more information on The Brelsford Vineyards, contact Kerri Jo at Corporate Pointe Developers or email kerrijo@corporatept.com For general housing questions at WSU Tri-Cities, visit https://tricities.wsu.edu/studentlife/housing/.