Delta High School's March 14 walkout

PASCO, WA - Wednesday morning when the clock struck 10, Delta High School's sidewalks were filled with students taking part in the national walkout.

Just like their signs say, these students say they won't be ignored.

"The fact that I have to do drills where I figure out what table to hide behind just in case somebody comes in with a gun absolutely makes me feel terrible," said Tori Ashley, a senior and one of the organizers of the walkout.

Ashley says what they want is simple and that their age shouldn't determine their credibility.

"Just because someone's older doesn't mean their opinion matters more than mine," she said. "They aren't the ones living here; they aren't the ones living through all these tragedies in school."

And although staff were not allowed to participate, they were out to keep watch.

"I'm pretty sure a lot of the teachers were just happy that we're getting up and standing up for what we believe in," said Meghan McQuade, junior and also a walkout organizer.

Even community members came out to stand with them.

"I wish they didn't have to do this," said Carl Baker, a walkout supporter. "I feel like we've failed them and they have to advocate for themselves."

The students walked away proud, and back into their classrooms at exactly 10:17.

But even though today was just a step, they were proud of their classmates for speaking up.

It was a very controlled walkout - staff were there to make sure students stayed on the sidewalks, but what's interesting is that the students who organized this were the ones who made sure students went back inside exactly at 10:17.

The event organizers say they were only allowed to spread the news about the walkout through social media, but the response was incredible. In fact, over a quarter of Delta's student body walked out, which is about 125 kids.

But with every protest comes a counter-protest, and there were some students out today with signs saying things like "I feel perfectly safe."

McQuade says the counter-protesters didn't disrupt the other protest and were very respectful. And at the end of the day, the discussion is 100 percent about school safety.

"Well, we had a couple students who were naturally concerned with the fact that this movement can have some strong ties to gun regulation, but we really really made sure when we were talking about the movement, that it's about school safety, that's the bottom line," McQuade said.

The takeaway from all of this is that the students were out there making their voices heard, and they truly feel like they accomplished that.