Walla Walla High School's March 14 walkout

WALLA WALLA, WA - Almost a fourth of Walla Walla High School's student body stopped what they were doing right at 10 Wednesday morning and went to the quad to stand in solidarity and fight for safer schools.

As 400 students joined in the walkout, what looked like a chaotic scene was far from it. Linking hands, a quiet hush fell over the group as one by one, each victim's name was read aloud, followed by a moment of silence to honor their memories.

For most students, the reason for participating in the protest was simple.

"This was a march for solidarity and to try to de-politicize the issue because it affects anyone that attends a school," said Emma Case, a senior at Wa-Hi.

Wa-Hi students also felt the support from many of their parents, with some standing across the street watching with pride as their children took a stand for what they believed in.

After a round of applause, when the clock struck 10:17, Wa-Hi went back to their day, proud of what they had accomplished.

While these students know change won't come overnight, they say they won't stop talking about this until it does.