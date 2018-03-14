Eisenhower High School holds assembly against school violence on March 14

YAKIMA, WA - There was no walkout at Eisenhower High School... instead students chose to come together and take a stand against school violence.

"Today was an opportunity to show our students that we needed to take some time for those who passed," said Rachel Christensen, an eleventh grader.

That opportunity was through a moment of silence. Aside from honoring the victims, Christensen says students at Eisenhower also came together to stand up for themselves.

"As a school we're taking a stand against violence; not just gun control, but violence in general," she said. "We have violence in schools everyday yet we haven't taken a stand, and now we are going to take a stand to end violence in our own school."

And Christensen believes the act of kindness can really help.

"As a nation we've always said we're missing the signs of violence, but if we are being kind to others and saying hi to new people and just acting kind towards everyone then you will change the violence in your school."

Adding to that message, the ASB adviser said, "The walk away message here was you, as one student, are very powerful."

All of this also marks the beginning of a new philosophy in the Yakima School District. That philosophy is, "see something, say something, hear something, say something."