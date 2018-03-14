Hermiston High School walkout on March 14

HERMISTON, OR - We spoke with Hermiston High School's principal about what the staff expected from the students on national school walkout day.

Like many students around the country, over a hundred students from Hermiston High School walked out of their classes this morning to gather at the football field.

The students stayed on the field while having several organized chants for the 17 minutes, one minute dedicated to each person lost in the Parkland shooting last month. Officials of the school were not sure about the number of students that would participate in the protest, but they were ready to supervise just in case.

The Principal Tom Spoo was impressed by his students' protest.

"I felt it went fine," Spoo said. "The kids had some organized chants that they took part of for the entire period of time that they were out there. It was peaceful, they were organized and they behaved themselves. I'm actually proud of our kids."

Once the 17 minutes were over, the students went to class to continue their day.

Pendleton School District also had students walk out to protest gun violence, where they held 17 minutes of silence gathered by their flagpole. The school was very involved with the student body and even offered post cards with a list of government officials' addresses from local representatives all the way up to the President of the United States.