Tri-City Chamber of Commerce launches MyTri2030

TRI-CITIES, WA - We've said it before, and we'll say it again: the Tri-Cities is booming with new businesses, schools and now, new ideas. Today the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce launched a website they've been working on for the past two years.

It's called MyTri2030. This vision project is going to bring people from our community together to take our region to the next level. The Chamber of Commerce brought in New Edge, a local consulting company that has done work all over the country, but they're even more excited to be working in their own neck of the woods.

They've looked at places similar to the Tri-Cities with multiple cities within the counties, and one thing proved to be successful: bringing all of the cities together and working as a whole.

"We really need to understand what everyone in our region is thinking," said Ron Boninger, former chair of the Regional Affairs Committee. "From 15-year-olds to people that have retired, what do you think we can do and what are those big opportunities?"

So what's next? There's going to be a big visioning workshop with about 25 to 30 community leaders talking about what we can do better as a region. Until then, you can get involved. There is a live questionnaire on their website: https://www.mytri2030.com/what-has-been-done.