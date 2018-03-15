Selah firefighters called to pump house blaze - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

SELAH, WA- Firefighters were called to an early morning pump house fire on West Goodlander Road. 

The fire started about 4 a.m. Thursday. When crews got to the scene one of the doors to the building was open. 

Thankfully crews were able to keep the fire from spreading and no injuries were reported. 

No word yet on how the fire started. 

