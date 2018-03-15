Yakima PD investigating possible gang-related shooting - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

YAKIMA, WA-  A man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg in Yakima Thursday morning.

Officers believe this may be gang-related and say it happened near North 24th Avenue and Jerome Avenue. The victim told officers he was walking outside when he was shot and someone inside a nearby home fired back.

