Man arrested in Sunnyside assault

If you know anything give them a call at (509) 545-3510. This is a developing story and will be updated.

SUNNYSIDE, WA- A man is in custody for stabbing another man in Sunnyside.



It happened around 6 Wednesday night, on Duffy road near Midvale road. When deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Sunnyside police arrived they found a 57-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his back, chest and hands.

The suspect, who is a relative of the victim, was found hiding under a car nearby. He's being charged with 1st degree assault.