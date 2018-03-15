Man arrested in Sunnyside assault - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man arrested in Sunnyside assault

SUNNYSIDE, WA- A man is in custody for stabbing another man in Sunnyside. 


It  happened around 6 Wednesday night, on Duffy road near Midvale road. When deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Sunnyside police arrived they found a 57-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his back, chest and hands. 

The suspect, who is a relative of the victim, was found hiding under a car nearby.  He's being charged with 1st degree assault. 

