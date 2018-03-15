Man arrested in Sunnyside assaultPosted: Updated:
Fundraising for memorial of late sergeant
Paralympics athlete from Yakima
Granger banning backpacks
Wind straightens barn
Principal to walk out with students
One injured after gang-related shooting Wednesday night
At 8:56 p.m. Wednesday night, officers were called to the 1300 block of S. 11th Avenue to a shots fired call.More >>
Yakima PD investigating possible gang-related shooting
Yakima Police are investigating it as gang-related and say it happened near north 24th avenue and Jerome.More >>
Man arrested in Sunnyside assault
A man is in custody for stabbing another man in Sunnyside.More >>
Ellensburg PD investigating after teens break in, rob home
A 17-year-old is in custody and Ellensburg police are looking for another teen after police say they broke in and robbed a home.More >>
Eisenhower High School holds assembly against school violence on March 14
There was no walkout at Eisenhower High School... instead students chose to come together and take a stand against school violence.More >>
City of Ellensburg hosts forum that encourages students to speak up
Since the deadly shooting last month in Parkland, Florida, school and student safety has been a top priority across the country.More >>
Help local non-profits through your Amazon purchases with Amazon Smile
In the final months of 2017, Amazon made a profit of $1.9 billion. Some of that money is then donated to hundreds of non-profit organizations across the country, including right here in Yakima at Yakima Valley Partners Habitat For Humanity.More >>
Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences to expand campus using tax-exempt bonds
Thanks to tax-exempt bonds issued by the Washington Higher Education Facilities Authority, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences will add a new two-story building of classrooms and other academic spaces to its Yakima campus.More >>
North Spokane homicide suspect arrested in Tri-Cities
Yakima man hopes to give fallen medal of honor recipient a proper memorial
A hero is buried at a local cemetery, but his grave has just a marker. Now, a Yakima man is leading the effort to get him a proper memorial.More >>
