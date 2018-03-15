Ellensburg PD investigating after teens break in, rob home - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Ellensburg PD investigating after teens break in, rob home



ELLENSBURG, WA- A 17-year-old is in custody and Ellensburg police are looking for another teen after police say they broke in and robbed a home.


It happened around 11:15 Wednesday night on Bluegrass Lane. The two teens ran from the house after the homeowner confronted them. Officers have returned most of the stolen items..

