One injured after gang-related shooting Wednesday night

YAKIMA, WA - At 8:56 p.m. last night, officers were called to the 1300 block of S. 11th Avenue to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found a victim outside of the house with a gunshot wound in an unspecified area. The victim was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial.

The shooting has been confirmed to be gang related. The only suspect description is of a vehicle: a black SUV.