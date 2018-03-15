Millennial March: From dancer to dance academy director

YAKIMA, WA - "Millennials aren't lazy... they aren't spoiled... they aren't given everything," says Sarah Marquis, owner and artistic director of Melody Lane Dance Academy.

That may not be the typical perception society has on millennials, but one Yakima millennial entrepreneur is proving the stigma wrong.

"Millennials work in passion," Marquis said. "They don't work in something they aren't passionate about."

Marquis was 2 and a half years old when her passion for dance began. For the first 15 years of her life, she danced. After leaving for college for several years, she came back to Yakima not knowing what her life's path would be.

That's when the opportunity to own the studio she once danced at presented itself.

"If you want something you can do it... it's up to your brain power, to your motivation to do with what you're passionate about," Marquis explained.

At 25 years old, she had everything going against her - her age, her lack of business experience, but mostly the negative stigma of being a millennial.

"How are people going to perceive me...am I too young to own a business? I have to deal with parents... I have to deal with moving parts all the time."

Fast forward three years and she's now happier than ever. She took the huge leap of faith to fulfill her life's passion of dance and helping others.

"She does everything for kids...nothing is about her," explained Jennifer Manley, office manager at Melody Lane Dance Academy. "It's all about teaching the kids, helping them grow and learn more."

Marquis hopes other millennials don't get caught up in what the stereotypes say about them. Her message to others is that millennials aren't lazy, they aren't spoiled, and they aren't just given everything.

"I'd say just keep on trucking. I mean, it's just a matter of you finding your nitch and you stay in that nitch."