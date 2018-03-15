Pasco's new boat camera to help with water rescues

PASCO, WA - Thanks to funds donated by the Andeavor Foundation (formally Tesoro), Pasco Fire Department was able to obtain a FLIR camera.

PFD says the camera will help them find victims in the water much quicker, as well as make it much safer for their boat crew to operate in low visibility conditions.

PFD appreciates the Andeavor Foundation support to their Search & Rescue Program.

"Partnerships like this help make our community a safer place to live in, work in and travel through," said Ben Shearer with PFD.