Health district flu report: 20 flu-related deaths since December

BENTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES, WA - Twenty influenza-related deaths have been reported to Benton-Franklin Health District since mid-December. The two most recent victims were a woman in her 60's and a man in his 70's, both from Benton County. Both victims were at increased risk due to underlying health conditions.

Flu activity increased dramatically in Benton and Franklin Counties in December and remains high.

For more information on prevention, diagnosis and treatment, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/takingcare.htm