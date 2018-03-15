Throwback Thursday: Richland in the 50's and 60's

RICHLAND, WA - For this week's Throwback Thursday, we head back into the fifties and sixties.

Vintage Tri-Cities provided us with a picture of the Archery Club at Columbia High School, now Richland High School. The picture was taken back in 1955.

The next one is of Kirk Douglas in Richland for a U.S. Savings Bond Drive in 1951. Back then, Hanford was so important that it was a big draw for top brass and celebrities.

Even John F. Kennedy visited Hanford, giving a speech at the N Reactor in September of 1963, just two months before his assassination.