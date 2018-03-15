Toppenish man sentenced to 6.5 years prison for voluntary manslaughter

SPOKANE, WA - 25-year-old Nolan Patrick John III of Toppenish was sentenced after having pleaded guilty on December 6, 2017, to voluntary manslaughter. United States District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza, Jr. sentenced John to 78 months in prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.

According to information disclosed during court proceedings, on March 26, 2017, Yakama Nation Police officers responded to a dispatch call to a residence in Wapato in the exterior boundaries of the Yakama Nation. Officers knocked on the door and a male, later identified as John, answered. Offices saw another male, covered in blood, lying motionless on the floor. Blood spatter was on the wall of the house. John stated that he beat up the male. The male victim did not respond to verbal communication, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FBI responded and observed that John had injuries to his hands but did not have any injuries to his body. The FBI also observed that the male victim had no injuries to his hands.

When interviewed by the FBI, John stated he began fighting with the victim after an altercation involving John's mother, John, and the victim arose. After the fight, John noticed the victim was not breathing, so he attempted CPR and called 9-1-1. Law enforcement officers observed that the victim's blood was on John's hands and clothing, and John did not have any defensive wounds.

In a subsequent interview with the FBI, John stated everyone at the residence was drinking, and he started wrestling with the victim after the victim got into an argument with John's mother. John stated the victim did not know how to fight and he kicked the victim in the face while they were on the ground. John admitted the fight got out of control.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Mendoza described John's conduct as a "brutal attack" and commented on the pain John caused the victim, the victim's family, and John's own family. United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Joseph H. Harrington, said, "The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Yakama Nation Tribal Police Department are committed to investigating and prosecuting violent crimes occurring in the exterior boundaries of the Yakama Nation."

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Yakama Nation Tribal Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Meghan McCalla and Thomas Hanlon, Assistant United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Washington.