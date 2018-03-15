Toppenish man sentenced to 6.5 years prison for voluntary manslaughterPosted: Updated:
Fundraising for memorial of late sergeant
Paralympics athlete from Yakima
Granger banning backpacks
Wind straightens barn
Principal to walk out with students
Toppenish man sentenced to 6.5 years prison for voluntary manslaughter
25-year-old Nolan Patrick John III of Toppenish was sentenced after having pleaded guilty on December 6, 2017, to voluntary manslaughter.More >>
Millennial March: From dancer to dance academy director
"Millennials aren't lazy... they aren't spoiled... they aren't given everything," says Sarah Marquis, owner and artistic director of Melody Lane Dance Academy.More >>
One injured after gang-related shooting Wednesday night
At 8:56 p.m. Wednesday night, officers were called to the 1300 block of S. 11th Avenue to a shots fired call.More >>
Yakima PD investigating possible gang-related shooting
Yakima Police are investigating it as gang-related and say it happened near north 24th avenue and Jerome.More >>
Man arrested in Sunnyside assault
A man is in custody for stabbing another man in Sunnyside.More >>
Ellensburg PD investigating after teens break in, rob home
A 17-year-old is in custody and Ellensburg police are looking for another teen after police say they broke in and robbed a home.More >>
Eisenhower High School holds assembly against school violence on March 14
There was no walkout at Eisenhower High School... instead students chose to come together and take a stand against school violence.More >>
City of Ellensburg hosts forum that encourages students to speak up
Since the deadly shooting last month in Parkland, Florida, school and student safety has been a top priority across the country.More >>
Help local non-profits through your Amazon purchases with Amazon Smile
In the final months of 2017, Amazon made a profit of $1.9 billion. Some of that money is then donated to hundreds of non-profit organizations across the country, including right here in Yakima at Yakima Valley Partners Habitat For Humanity.More >>
Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences to expand campus using tax-exempt bonds
Thanks to tax-exempt bonds issued by the Washington Higher Education Facilities Authority, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences will add a new two-story building of classrooms and other academic spaces to its Yakima campus.More >>
