Psychiatric Hospital proposed in Hermiston

HERMISTON, OREGON - The Oregon Health Authority Certificate of Need Program has issued their approval to build a new 16 bed psychiatric hospital in Hermiston.

Aspen Springs Hospital would be located adjacent to Good Shepherd Medical Center. If anyone opposes the decision, they can request the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division hold an informal hearing. If that does not happen by March 25th, a final decision will be made.

The hospital would serve those 18 and older.

