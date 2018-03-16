Psychiatric Hospital proposed in HermistonPosted: Updated:
Psychiatric Hospital proposed in Hermiston
The Oregon Health Authority Certificate of Need Program has issued their approval to build a new 16 bed psychiatric hospital in Hermiston.More >>
CBC students competing in NASA Mars rover competition
Today, Columbia Basin College High School Academy unveiled its Mars rover for a NASA competition in Alabama.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Richland in the 50's and 60's
For this week's Throwback Thursday, we head back into the fifties and sixties.More >>
Health district flu report: 20 flu-related deaths since December
Twenty influenza-related deaths have been reported to Benton-Franklin Health District since mid-December.More >>
Pasco's new boat camera to help with water rescues
Thanks to funds donated by the Andeavor Foundation (formally Tesoro), Pasco Fire Department was able to obtain a FLIR camera.More >>
Local teens talk about what it's like living in fear of school shootings
Benjamin Ullman and Graysen Rhoten are students at Southridge High School. They say they think about the possibility of a school shooting every day.More >>
Tri-City Chamber of Commerce launches MyTri2030
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: the Tri-Cities is booming with new businesses, schools and now, new ideas.More >>
Man arrested in Sunnyside assault
A man is in custody for stabbing another man in Sunnyside.More >>
Ellensburg PD investigating after teens break in, rob home
A 17-year-old is in custody and Ellensburg police are looking for another teen after police say they broke in and robbed a home.More >>
Selah firefighters called to pump house blaze
The fire started about 4 a.m. Thursday. When crews got to the scene one of the doors to the building was open.More >>
