Water main break connected to pump house fire in Selah

Water main break connected to pump house fire in Selah

SELAH, WA- Public Works is looking into the cause of a water main break in Selah early Friday morning.

Police on scene told NBC Right Now it is related to a fire at a pump house on Thursday near Goodlander Road. Water was flowing for about a mile down Speyers Road. 

Crews are working to fix the break but did not have to close down the roadway to traffic.

