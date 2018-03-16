Water main break connected to pump house fire in Selah

Crews are working to fix the break but did not have to close down the roadway to traffic.

SELAH, WA- Public Works is looking into the cause of a water main break in Selah early Friday morning.

Police on scene told NBC Right Now it is related to a fire at a pump house on Thursday near Goodlander Road. Water was flowing for about a mile down Speyers Road.

