PASCO, WA- Today, students from high schools in the area tested their minds and their hands in a metal art competition at Columbia Basin College. The students came to the competition with a design in mind, but they did not know what materials they were going to get. The competition is aimed to test students skills in welding, cutting , and finishing metal. As well as test their leadership, teamwork, and critical thinking skills. For some students, creating unique art using nothing but metal is something they look forward to. The student's art was judged by FFA state officers and industry professionals. However, all the art created will be displayed at the You and I Framing and Gallery in Kennewick. The art in the competition will also be auction off on April 10th. With all the proceeds donated to the Washington state FFA foundation to help support statewide events.

