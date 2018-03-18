Kennewick man dies in car crash in Oregon

BLY, Oregon- A Kennewick man is dead after crashing his car on the highway in Oregon.

On Saturday at 6:30 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency workers responded to a single car accident on State Highway 140E milepost 53 near Bly, Oregon.

OSP said 35-year-old Timothy J. Morris of Kennewick was traveling eastbound on Hwy 140E when his car left the roadway and rolled several times. The car then came to rest 40 feet north of the westbound lane.

Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.



There was a 15 year-old female passenger who sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.



Alcohol and seat belt usage is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash. The Oregon State Police was assisted by Bly Fire Department. The highway was closed for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated.