Man killed in trailer fire near Grandview

BENTON COUNTY, WA - One man is dead after an early morning fire destroyed a travel trailer east of Grandview.

Firefighters found the trailer engulfed by flames when they arrived at the home on N. Griffin Rd.just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The flames brought down power lines and threatened a shop on the property.

Firefighters got the blaze under control within about half an hour and then discovered the remains of the man inside.

His name has not been released and crews are investigating how the fire started.