Kennewick Police investigating after prowler seen on home surveillance video

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating after a homeowner saw a prowler on their security cameras.

The homeowners say they saw the man park his white truck on the street near their home on South Dawes and West 25th Avenue then walk up to their home, look around for a bit then leave.

If you know who he is, please contact KPD at 509-628-0333.

