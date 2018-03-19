Kennewick Police investigating after prowler seen on home surveillance videoPosted: Updated:
2-year-old passes away after being rescued from Yakima River
A 2-year-old child is dead after two young children went missing this afternoon near the Yakima River in Benton County.More >>
25 local immigrants sworn in as U.S. citizens
This morning, 25 local immigrants were sworn in to become United States citizens.More >>
Get ready for this year's Taco Crawl
The third annual Taco Crawl is one month away.More >>
Millennial March: Two brothers start video production company
Working with your family isn't always easy, but for two brothers who started their own video production company, they wouldn't have it any other way.More >>
Metal Art Competition at Columbia Basin College
Today, students from high schools in the area tested their minds and their hands in a metal art competition at Columbia Basin College.More >>
Grant County deputy to resume duties after being sentenced for accidentally shooting wife
Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones sent out a message regarding Deputy Jose Rivera's accidental shooting which injured his wife in August of 2017.More >>
Richland PD Chief Chris Skinner chosen as new police chief for Eugene, OR
Richland Police Chief Chris Skinner has been selected as the new police chief for Eugene, Oregon.More >>
Pasco rated as one of the “50 Most Popular Mid-Size Cities To Relocate”
Pasco was recently recognized as the 11th most “popular mid-size city to relocate” in the nation by moveBuddha.com.More >>
Kennewick Police investigating after prowler seen on home surveillance video
Kennewick Police are investigating after a homeowner saw a prowler on their security cameras. If you know who he is, please contact KPD at 509-628-0333.More >>
Man killed in trailer fire near Grandview
One man is dead after an early morning fire destroyed a travel trailer east of Grandview. His name has not been released and crews are investigating the cause of the fire.More >>
