Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies investigating weekend shooting on Old Naches Highway

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies need your help to find a shooting suspect from Saturday.

Deputies say around 2:00 p.m. they got a call from the doctors at an area emergency room about a man who showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 27-year-old says he knew the people who shot him and said it happened on the Old Naches Highway.

Deputies say they have some leads, but if you know anything to call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.