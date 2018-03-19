Man arrested after stabbing and chase in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, WA - Toppenish Police have arrested a man who led them and several other agencies on a chase over the weekend.

Police say around 6:00 p.m. Saturday they responded to a stabbing on Blue Herron Road and were told the 19 year old suspect had taken off in a stolen farm truck.

Officers found the truck near Conny Road and SR 223 and the suspect took off.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed and officers arrested the man.

The stabbing victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is now facing charges of eluding and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Since he is a member of the Yakama Nation his crimes are being investigated by the Tribal Police and the FBI.

