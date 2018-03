Master Gardener Free Spring Rose Pruning Demonstration

Event Location: Waterfall Classroom Demonstration Garden 1620 S. Union St. Kennewick

Event Date: March 24. 2018

Time of the Event: 10:00 am

Do you want to learn how to prune your roses properly in the Spring? Come join us at our demonstration garden behind the Mid-Columbia library on Union Street in Kennewick. Saturday March 24 at 10:00 am. This is a hands on class so bring your gloves and bypass pruners.