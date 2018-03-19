Pasco rated as one of the “50 Most Popular Mid-Size Cities To Relocate”

PASCO, WA - Pasco was recently recognized as the 11th most “popular mid-size city to relocate” in the nation by moveBuddha.com.

The site analyzed data from 2017 to find which mid-size cities (populations between 50,000 and 100,000) were searched for the most as relocation destinations. Pasco, along with being number 11 in the nation, was the most popular mid-size city in the state as a destination.

Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins said of the high rating that “…those already here know why Pasco is a great place to live. Moving to a community that you don’t know has to be daunting, but I think many of the reasons people continue to call Pasco home are similar to why they chose to make it their home: the opportunities that come with a favorable economic climate, mid-to-high-quality affordable housing, an amazing natural environment, great schools and post-secondary educational opportunities, and a culturally diverse community that is tightly knit and knows how to work through issues.”

The full list can be found at: https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/popular-mid-size-city-list-relocate-2017/

MoveBuddha.com is a moving assistance web site that provides tools for people relocating.

The City of Pasco strives to continue improving the quality of community life in Pasco.

For more information about the City of Pasco, visit www.pasco-wa.gov.