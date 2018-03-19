Grant County deputy to resume duties after being sentenced for accidentally shooting wife

GRANT COUNTY, WA - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones sent out a message regarding Deputy Jose Rivera's accidental shooting which injured his wife in August of 2017.

"I'm writing to let our communities know the outcome of a particularly difficult case that impacted Deputy Jose Rivera, his family, and the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

"The criminal investigation has been completed by the Franklin County Prosecutor who had initially filed felony charges against Deputy Rivera. The felony charges were later amended to a charge of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor.

"The conclusion is Deputy Jose Rivera has pled guilty to that charge of reckless endangerment in connection with the accidental shooting which injured his wife in August of 2017. The court imposed sentence is that Rivera, during his off-duty time, deliver 15 public presentations on firearms safety.

"As the result of the findings of the investigation and the sentence, and after a great deal of reflection, thought and prayer, I have decided that Rivera will be resume his duties as a deputy for the Grant County Sheriff's Office. As he was convicted of a gross misdemeanor, it does not preclude him from returning to duty. Deputy Rivera fully cooperated with investigators, was forthcoming with information, and completed all necessary tasks which he was directed to complete. The incident was a tragic accident and certainly one which Deputy Rivera has learned from.

"Deputy Jose Rivera is a valued member of our department who made a mistake. His case was handled by an outside agency. He faced charges related to the incident. He received a court imposed sentence, and is fulfilling the requirements of the sentence. To release him from his duties as a sheriff’s deputy, I feel, would needlessly remove a good cop from the community and create a tremendous hardship upon his family.

"I have full confidence in Deputy Rivera, just like I have in the rest of the members of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office."