President Trump announces new approach to fighting opioid epidem - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

President Trump announces new approach to fighting opioid epidemic

Posted: Updated:

NEW HAMPSHIRE - President Trump unveiled his plan to fight the national opioid epidemic in a campaign-style event in New Hampshire today. 

Trump touted a "get tough" approach to battle the national epidemic that kills 115 Americans every day. 

The president's proposal includes the death penalty for high-volume traffickers - a law already on the books but never exercised.

The plan would also decrease demand by cutting the number of prescription painkillers by a third within three years, and increase treatment options for those who are addicted. It would also broaden residential treatment for Medicaid patients and increase access to Naloxone to reverse overdoses.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures