President Trump announces new approach to fighting opioid epidemic

NEW HAMPSHIRE - President Trump unveiled his plan to fight the national opioid epidemic in a campaign-style event in New Hampshire today.

Trump touted a "get tough" approach to battle the national epidemic that kills 115 Americans every day.

The president's proposal includes the death penalty for high-volume traffickers - a law already on the books but never exercised.

The plan would also decrease demand by cutting the number of prescription painkillers by a third within three years, and increase treatment options for those who are addicted. It would also broaden residential treatment for Medicaid patients and increase access to Naloxone to reverse overdoses.