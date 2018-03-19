Get ready for this year's Taco Crawl

PASCO, WA - The third annual Taco Crawl is one month away.

Over twenty taco trucks and Mexican restaurants in downtown Pasco will take part in the event. All the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

Here's how it works: taco crawlers buy a booklet that contains vouchers for all 20 participating food trucks and restaurants. Then, the taco crawlers will vote for the best taco in Pasco.

Last year, over a thousand booklets were sold and over 12,000 tacos were eaten, raising thousands of dollars for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

The winner of the Best Taco in Pasco will be announced during the Cinco De Mayo festival on May 5.