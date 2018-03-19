25 local immigrants sworn in as U.S. citizens

RICHLAND, WA - This morning, 25 local immigrants were sworn in to become United States citizens.

The new citizens were presented by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service's Office, and they come from 11 countries all over the world. For some, becoming a citizen and being given the opportunity to vote is an important aspect of being an American.

"It's an amazing day, it's an honorable day where I become part of this nation," said Mauren Jones, one of the new citizens. "It's an amazing feeling that I will have the right to vote, have my voice be heard even in a small way; I can make a difference."

After the ceremony, the new citizens were given the opportunity to take pictures with their loved ones.

The Benton County Auditor was there to give the new citizens a chance to register to vote and officially become a part of the United States.