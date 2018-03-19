2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Coroner says a 2-year-old boy died from accidental drowning in the Yakima River.

A sergeant with the Benton County Sheriff's Office says they will not be pressing any charges and will not be releasing any names.

The tragic accident happened Monday afternoon on Demoss Road.

--------------------------

3-20-18 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep.



The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.



Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.



Investigators say although the father barricaded the door, the boys were gone when he woke up.



Hatcher says the father looked along the riverbank and pulled the boy out of a culvert, starting CPR with a neighbor's help.



The 3-year-old went to a neighboring house. He wasn't hurt.



Deputies arrived and took over CPR before medics took the child to the hospital.



Hatcher says the boy died around 5:15 p.m.

--------------------------

3-19-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

This is a developing story.