2-year-old passes away after being rescued from Yakima River

BENTON COUNTY, WA - A 2-year-old child is dead after two young children went missing this afternoon near the Yakima River in Benton County.

The 2-year-old and 3-year-old children wandered off around 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon while playing outside. Benton County Sheriff's Office and Dive and Rescue responded just off of Demoss Road in Benton City.

When they were rescued, the 3-year-old was found without incident, but the 2-year-old was transported to the hospital and was in critical condition before passing away.

This is a developing story.