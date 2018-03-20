3 injured in Maryland school shooting

GREAT MILLS, Md. - A sheriff's spokeswoman says three people have been injured in a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland, including the shooter.



St. Mary's County Sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there have been no fatalities in the Tuesday morning shooting at Great Mills High School.



Yingling says the two victims were shot, but she doesn't know how the shooter was injured. She also didn't have the identities of the any of the three injured.



All three have been transported to hospitals.