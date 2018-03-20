The Gonzales Cantata

Event Location: 1943 Columbia Park Trail Richland, WA 99352

Event Date: April 8, 2018

Time of the Event: 3:00 pm

The Mid-Columbia Mastersingers are proud to welcome composer Melissa Dunphy to the Tri-Cities for the West Coast premiere of her work “The Gonzales Cantata,” a musical reaction to the drama and politics of events leading up to the resignation of US Attorney General Alberto Gonzales in 2007. The concerts will take place April 6, 7 and 8 at the REACH Museum. Contact info@mcmastersingers.org for more information.