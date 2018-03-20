Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

YAKIMA, WA - From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week. During the week, participating restaurants will offer a special menu that will reflect a 15-25% discount from standard menu prices.

Who: Participating local restaurants in the Yakima Valley:

Apple Tree Restaurant

Birchfield Manor, ( 3/29 only)

Creekside West Bar & Grill

Norm’s of Yakima

Powerhouse Grill

Provisions Restaurant

Red Robin

Second Street Grill

Santiagos Restaurant

Yakima Steak Company

Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta

Additional restaurants are still signing up!

What is Restaurant Week?

Restaurant week is a weeklong celebration to promote the fantastic local restaurants in the Yakima Valley, while supporting youth learning culinary skills through the Urban Kitchen Program. During the event, participating restaurants will offer a $15 or $25 (plus tax & gratuity) fixed price menu for the week. Participating restaurants can offer one or more existing menu items at the pre-established price point, or they could create a dish specifically for Restaurant Week. Our hope is that restaurants offer specific items that are approximately 15%-25% below normal menu prices; however, restaurants are free to offer whatever they like. The Leadership Yakima group will promote the offers of each participating restaurant through social media, radio, and the newspaper!

When is Restaurant Week? Friday, March 23 – Saturday, March 31 2018.

Why: To promote the fantastic unique restaurants in the Yakima Valley as well as bring attention and support to a local cause– Urban Kitchen. Proceeds from local sponsors and participation fees of restaurants are supporting Urban Kitchen – a program through the Yakima Police Activities League that teaches at-risk youth culinary and business skills. http://www.dadshousechurch.org/urbankitchen

How Yakima Valley Restaurant Week works: