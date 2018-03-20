Free survivorship conference for the community: Moving beyond cancer to wellness

Event Location: Tri-Cities Cancer Center - 7350 W. Deschutes Ave - Kennewick, WA

Event Date: April 28th

Time of the Event: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 pm.

WHAT: Free conference designed to provide education for both men and women on wellness after cancer. Patients, cancer survivors, friends, family members and healthcare professionals are all invited to attend SPEAKERS: Lisa C.S. Rootvik, MSN, ARNP, Survivorship Nurse Practitioner at the TCCC will be the first speaker of the day. She will be followed by speakers from the Fred Hutch Survivorship Program, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Seattle, and Tri-Cities who will provide information on a wide range of topics throughout the day. See www.fredhutch.org/mbctw-TCCC for specific speakers. Topics listed below. WHERE: Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick WHEN: Saturday, April 28th, 9:30am – 3:30pm, free lunch provided The Tri-Cities Cancer Center, Fred Hutch Survivorship Program and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance invite you to attend an educational event for cancer survivors. This free conference is designed to provide education on health and wellness after cancer. Anyone affected by cancer is welcome to attend, including patients, survivors, caregivers, friends, family and healthcare professionals. Topics will include: Introduction to Cancer Survivorship, Fighting Fatigue after Cancer, Staying Healthy with Immune Boosting & Anti-inflammatory Foods and a Survivor Panel Discussion. Two breakout sessions will occur, allowing participants to design the conference to meet their individual needs. Participants may attend a session on Intimacy after Cancer or Fitness after Treatment. The may also attend Managing Lymphedema or Managing Fear of Recurrence. Please RSVP by April 23rd at www.fredhutch.org/mbctw-TCCC. For questions, please call (509) 737-3427.