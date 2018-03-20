FREE Breast and Cervical Screening

Event Location: Trios Care Center at Vista Field, 521 N. Young Street, Kennewick

Event Date: April 20th

Time of the Event: 1-4 p.m.

Trios Health and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center have partnered to offer free breast & cervical cancer screenings. The screening event will take place on Friday, April 20th from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Trios Care Center at Vista Field located at 521 N. Young Street in Kennewick. Screenings are by appointment only and are open to uninsured and underinsured women 21 to 64 years of age. The screenings will include a clinical breast examination, cervical examination and Pap test (HPV test will be performed if applicable). Women age 45 and older will receive a free mammogram, as appropriate. Appointments are required, and can be made by calling the Tri-Cities Cancer Center at: (509) 737-3420. No-cost cancer screening events are made available thanks to generous community support of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation, Trios Foundation and community partnerships between organizations such as Three Rivers Pathology, CellNetix Pathology & Laboratories, Trios Health and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center.