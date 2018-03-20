Northwest region management teams discuss past and future fire seasons

Northwest region management teams discuss past and future fire seasonsPosted: Updated:
Senator Cantwell raises concern over Hanford cleanup budget cuts
Tuesday morning, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell raised concern to Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on the president's fiscal year 2019 DOE budget.More >>
Walla Walla PD, Crime Watch host active shooter seminar for businesses
With the recent uptick in active shooter incidents, one county took matters into its own hands and held a seminar to empower its business owners and give them the tools they need to handle these kinds of situations.More >>
2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River
A 2-year-old child is dead after two young children went missing this afternoon near the Yakima River in Benton County.More >>
3 injured in Maryland school shooting
Three people have been injured in a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland, including the shooter.More >>
25 local immigrants sworn in as U.S. citizens
This morning, 25 local immigrants were sworn in to become United States citizens.More >>
Get ready for this year's Taco Crawl
The third annual Taco Crawl is one month away.More >>
Millennial March: Two brothers start video production company
Working with your family isn't always easy, but for two brothers who started their own video production company, they wouldn't have it any other way.More >>
Metal Art Competition at Columbia Basin College
Today, students from high schools in the area tested their minds and their hands in a metal art competition at Columbia Basin College.More >>
Grant County deputy to resume duties after being sentenced for accidentally shooting wife
Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones sent out a message regarding Deputy Jose Rivera's accidental shooting which injured his wife in August of 2017.More >>
Richland PD Chief Chris Skinner chosen as new police chief for Eugene, OR
Richland Police Chief Chris Skinner has been selected as the new police chief for Eugene, Oregon.More >>
