Senator Cantwell raises concern over Hanford cleanup budget cuts

RICHLAND, WA - Tuesday morning, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell raised concern to Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on the president's fiscal year 2019 DOE budget.

Over the past year the cleanup process at Hanford has made international news, and Senator Cantwell is concerned with the amount of money going towards the cleanup.

Senator Cantwell said that the DOE is a powerhouse when it comes to science and technology. Slashing the budget from essential DOE programs would affect the clean energy economy.

"I am disappointed by the administration's approach to the Hanford cleanup," Senator Cantwell said. "The Trump Administration's proposal for the FY 19 cuts Hanford by $230 million from FY 17 that was enacted. Instead of the cut, Hanford needs an increase of $200 million in order to keep workers safe and meet milestones."

Senator Ron Wyden from Oregon raised concern with the recent transferring of a DOE project manager. This came after safety and viability concerns emerged regarding the steel used to build a plant meant to treat radioactive nuclear waste.

The project cost billions of dollars to build and Senator Wyden questions whether it will ever be used. For now, the plant has yet to treat any nuclear waste.