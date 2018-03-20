Walla Walla PD, Crime Watch host active shooter seminar for businesses

WALLA WALLA, WA - With the recent uptick in active shooter incidents, one county took matters into its own hands and held a seminar to empower its business owners and give them the tools they need to handle these kinds of situations.

While Whitman College is on spring break, the Walla Walla Police Department took over Maxey Hall to teach local business owners the importance of handling potential situations in the right way. WWPD partnered with the Walla Walla Area Crime Watch to host a three-hour seminar called Workplace Safety and Active Shooter Training on Monday.

While the workshop went over various topics, the main success of the seminar came from just how far they were able to reach to the community.

"Knowledge is power, so it's nice that we have Vicki to be able to set this class up and we're reaching out to 700 in our community, which is actually huge," said WWPD's Sergeant Kevin Huxoll.

A major part of the workshop focused on how to spot potential behavior as well as how to respond. Sgt. Huxoll says it's easier to spot than you might think.

"People do throw out those red flags that say that they're amping up for some reason, they're going to be doing something, you can determine aggression," Sgt. Huxoll said.

And the biggest lesson of all came with a pretty clear message that's easy to remember: just think of tacos.

Don't Threaten the aggressor.

Don't Argue with the aggressor.

Don't Challenge the aggressor.

Don't Order the aggressor.

Don't Shame or disrespect the aggressor.