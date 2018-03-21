Fallen Marine comes home to Walla Walla - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Fallen Marine comes home to Walla Walla

Walla Walla, WA- A fallen Marine is back home in Walla Walla.
Corporal Garett Farrelly, 22, died after a motorcycle accident on March 10th. He crashed into another car outside of the Marine base in Twentynine Palms California. The sheriff's office along with WSP and Walla Walla PD and Fire escorted his body from Spokane
He graduated from walla walla high in 2014

