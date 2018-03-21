Yakima firefighters rescue man and his dog - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima firefighters rescue man and his dog

Yakima, WA- Yakima Firefighters helped save a man and his dog. 

It happened around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon at a business on south first street. When firefighters arrived they could see black smoke coming from the door. 
They went inside and found the owner and his dog. The man was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns. 
Firefighters believe the fire started in a car parked inside

