Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Knowles!
She is a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland.More >>
Mid-Columbia Libraries to participate in world’s largest eBook club
Mid-Columbia Libraries invites the community to take part in Big Library Read, the world's largest global eBook reading club through libraries and schools that connects millions of readers around the world with the same eBook at the same time.More >>
Pasco named 2018 "All-America City" finalist
The City of Pasco has been named one of 20 finalists for the prestigious national “All-America City” Award given by the National Civic League.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Isiah Ryan Acedillo-Kupukaa
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for an Isiah Ryan Acedillo-Kupukaa.More >>
One dead after motorcycle vs. semi accident in Umatilla County
On Tuesday, March 20 at approximately 2:15 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on SR 395 near milepost 12, the overpass for I-84 in Umatilla County.More >>
Yakima firefighters rescue man and his dog
Firefighters believe the fire started in a car parked insideMore >>
Fallen Marine comes home to Walla Walla
Corporal Garett Farrelly died after a motorcycle accident on March 10th.More >>
Senator Cantwell raises concern over Hanford cleanup budget cuts
Tuesday morning, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell raised concern to Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on the president's fiscal year 2019 DOE budget.More >>
Walla Walla PD, Crime Watch host active shooter seminar for businesses
With the recent uptick in active shooter incidents, one county took matters into its own hands and held a seminar to empower its business owners and give them the tools they need to handle these kinds of situations.More >>
2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River
A 2-year-old child is dead after two young children went missing this afternoon near the Yakima River in Benton County.More >>
