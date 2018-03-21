One dead after motorcycle vs. semi accident in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - On Tuesday, March 20 at approximately 2:15 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on SR 395 near milepost 12, the overpass for I-84 in Umatilla County.

The investigation revealed 40-year-old Jason Wesley Blankenship of Stanfield was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on SR 395 crossing the overpass for I-84 when 41-year-old Roberto Rodriguez-Diaz of Umatilla driving a 2006 Freightliner semi with an agricultural use trailer pulled into Blankenship's path of travel.

Blankenship struck the semi and trailer and was declared deceased at the scene.

The SR 395 and the exit were closed for approximately 3 1/2 hours while the investigation was completed.

Inattentive driving and failure to obey a traffic control device on the part of Rodriguez-Diaz are being considered as factors in this crash. The investigation is continuing and will be forwarded to the Umatilla County District Attorney for consideration.

The Oregon State Police were assisted by Stanfield Police Department, Umatilla County Fire District #1 and the Oregon Department of Transportation.