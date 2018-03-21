CRIME STOPPERS: Isiah Ryan Acedillo-Kupukaa

WEST RICHLAND, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for an Isiah Ryan Acedillo-Kupukaa.

Acedillo-Kupukaa is 22 years old (DOB: 5-30-1995), 5'9", 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He has numerous tattoos on his arms, legs, and chest.

Acedillo-Kupukaa was last known to live in West Richland but is currently believed to be homeless. He is wanted for Assault 2nd DV & Escape Community Custody.

If you have any information, call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous.