Pasco named 2018 "All-America City" finalist

PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco has been named one of 20 finalists for the prestigious national “All-America City” Award (AAC) given by the National Civic League.

The award, given to 10 communities each year, celebrates and recognizes neighborhoods, villages, towns, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges. The 2018 award theme is “Promoting Equity Through Inclusive Civic Engagement” and the communities involved are nationally recognized for their inclusive engagement processes, projects and community vision.

The AAC application involved a description of three community projects with a clear community-wide commitment to inclusiveness, equity, impact, innovation, civic engagement and cross-sector collaboration. The City, for its three projects, chose “Police-Community Relations”, “Better Representation through City Council District-Based Elections”, and “Somos Pasco (We Are Pasco)” to highlight the community’s civic engagement.

The 20 finalist communities will compete June 22-24 to be recognized as one of ten All-America Cities for 2018. Each community will bring a team to participate in presentations and workshops for three days in Denver, Colorado.

“This national recognition of the Pasco community’s work to build bridges and understanding to make us “one Pasco” is most gratifying”, said City Manager Dave Zabell. “I look forward to the event in June where we can share the community’s story and hopefully bring home the “All-America City” award.”

