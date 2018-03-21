Mid-Columbia Libraries to participate in world’s largest eBook club

KENNEWICK, WA - Mid-Columbia Libraries invites the community to take part in Big Library Read, the world's largest global eBook reading club through libraries and schools that connects millions of readers around the world with the same eBook at the same time.

From April 2 to April 16, MCL cardholders can borrow the eBook and audiobook format of "Flat Broke with Two Goats," the debut memoir by Jennifer McGaha, without wait lists or holds by visiting https://midcolumbialibraries.overdrive.com/.

"Flat Broke with Two Goats" is told with bold wit, unflinching honesty and a firm foot in the traditions of Appalachia. It is a fearlessly written memoir that reminds readers to not take themselves too seriously and to always remember to laugh, no matter their situation.

Big Library Read is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading platform for eBooks and audiobooks from the library. Big Library Read is made possible through a partnership between MCL, OverDrive, and Sourcebooks, publisher of "Flat Broke with Two Goats." Librarians and library readers voted the book as their choice for Big Library Read.

The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees. For more information, visit biglibraryread.com. To get a free digital library card, visit https://midcolumbialibraries.overdrive.com/ and follow the "Need a card?" prompt to get started.